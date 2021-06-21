Home / News / Technology News / Samsung may offer 512GB storage variant for Galaxy Z Fold3
Samsung may offer 512GB storage variant for Galaxy Z Fold3

Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 12:18 pm
Samsung may offer 512GB storage variant for Galaxy Z Fold3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 may be offered in a 512GB storage option

Samsung is likely to launch its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold3, on August 3. In the latest development, a leaked image suggests that the handset will get a 512GB storage variant, which will be available at least in South Korea. The device is unlikely to have a microSD card slot for expanding its internal storage. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a QHD+ foldable display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will offer an inward folding design, an under-display selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and S Pen support. The device is tipped to feature a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) foldable AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. On the outside, it will have a 120Hz, 6.23-inch HD+ (816x2260 pixels) AMOLED display.

It will sport a 12MP triple camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto shooter, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it might have a 16MP under-display camera and a 10MP snapper on the cover screen.

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It might run on Android 11-based Split UI and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, Samsung DeX, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is likely to debut on August 3 in Cream, Black, Silver, and Green colors. It will go on sale from August 27 onwards. The pricing details are still a mystery but in India, it may cost around Rs. 1.75 lakh.

