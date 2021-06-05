Samsung Z Fold3's in-display camera will offer better light transmittance

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 03:31 pm

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3's under-display camera will provide 40% light transmittance

Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy Z Fold3 model in August. In the latest development, tipster Ice Universe has revealed that the handset's under-display camera (UDC) will offer 40% better transmittance as compared to other phones with a UDC, like the ZTE Axon 20. Transmittance is essentially the percentage of light that passes through a sample without getting absorbed, scattered, or reflected.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a 120Hz QHD+ main screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature an inward folding design with slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and S Pen support. The device is said to bear a 7.55-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) LTPO AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. On the outside, it will have a 6.23-inch HD+ (816x2260 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will sport a 12MP triple rear camera module

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto shooter. For selfies, a 16MP Sony IMX471 under-display snapper is expected as well as a 10MP camera on the cover display.

Internals

It will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 processor

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It is likely to boot Android 11 with a Split UI on top and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone at the time of its launch, which is likely to happen in August this year. However, considering the expected specifications, it may cost around Rs. 1.75 lakh in India.