Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold3's design in official trailer

Samsung is all set to launch its latest high-end foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, on August 11. Now, the tech giant has teased the Z Fold3's design in the new Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 trailer. The video shows a book-like foldable design with a metal frame. The device has also been confirmed to offer S Pen support. Here's our roundup.

The phone will flaunt a QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED foldable display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature a book-like inward folding design with slim bezels, an under-display camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 120Hz, 7.6-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main screen with HDR10+ support and a 6.2-inch HD+ (816x2260 pixels) Super AMOLED cover display. It will be offered with two optional S Pen versions: Pro and Fold Edition.

It will be equipped with 12MP triple rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will have a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. For selfies, it is said to sport a 4MP under-display camera on the inside and a 10MP shooter on the cover panel.

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will boot Android 11 with the latest One UI version on top and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. It will also offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is tipped to be priced at around KRW 1,900,000-1,999,000 (approximately Rs. 1,22,450-1,28,800) in South Korea. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the August 11 Galaxy Unpacked event.

