Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 to debut on August 11

Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, as early as next month. In the latest development, tipster Tron has claimed that the handsets will be unveiled on August 11 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, alongside the Galaxy Watch4 and Buds2. However, Samsung is yet to make an official announcement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature an inward folding design, an under-display camera, a punch-hole cut-out, and S Pen support. It will have a 120Hz, 6.55-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED main screen and a 6.23-inch HD+ Super AMOLED cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip3 will offer a clamshell-like design with a 1.9-inch secondary screen on the outside and a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED primary display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will sport a 12MP primary snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, there will be a 16MP under-display camera and a 10MP shooter on the cover shell. The Galaxy Z Flip3 will be equipped with a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the inside, it will have a 10MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former will pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless charging support, whereas the latter will house a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired and 9W wireless charging support.

Samsung will announce the pricing and availability details of the Fold3 and Flip3 at the launch event, which is said to happen on August 11. However, the phones are tipped to cost around Rs. 1.75 lakh and Rs. 70,000, respectively.

