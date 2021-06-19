Samsung is producing 50,000+ Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 units daily

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 05:41 pm

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will debut on August 3

Samsung is expected to announce its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Fold3 and the Galaxy Flip3, on August 3. In the latest development, tipster Jon Prosser has revealed that the company has started mass production for both the handsets and has asked manufacturers to make 50,000-70,000 units of each device per day. Samsung is reportedly aiming to produce around 7 million units combined.

Design and display

The phones will flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature an in-folding design, S Pen support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will have a 120Hz, 7.6-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main screen and a 6.23-inch HD+ (816x2260 pixels) Super AMOLED cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip3 will offer a clamshell design with a 120Hz, 6.7/6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen and a 1.83-inch cover display.

Cameras

They will have a 10MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will sport a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it is tipped to have a 16MP under-display camera and a 10MP snapper on the cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip3 might offer a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the outside, and a 10MP selfie camera on the inside.

Internals

They will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former will pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, whereas the latter may house a 3,200mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. Both the devices should run on Android 11.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing details of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 at the time of the launch, which is said to take place on August 3. The Galaxy Z Fold3 may cost around Rs. 1.75 lakh in India, while the Galaxy Z Flip3 is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 73,000.