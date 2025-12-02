Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung's new foldable that turns into a tablet

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Z TriFold—a phone that unfolds into a 10-inch tablet, thanks to its unique dual-hinge design. The device will be available for purchase in South Korea on December 12 for about $2,446, with a US launch set for early 2026.

Specs at a glance You get a big 10-inch AMOLED main screen and a handy 6.5-inch cover display, both super smooth at up to 120Hz.

It runs on Snapdragon's Elite Mobile Platform and packs up to 16GB RAM—plenty for multitasking or gaming.

Cameras and battery life The rear camera setup is stacked: there's a huge 200MP main lens, plus ultra-wide and telephoto options (3x optical zoom).

The battery is Samsung's biggest yet in a foldable—5,600mAh with fast charging up to 45W.