Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra receives latest April 2021 security patch

The new software for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra carries version number N986BXXS1DUD1. It is currently seeding in Germany via over-the-air (OTA) method and is expected to reach the other markets soon. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >Software update.
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/3.0) periscope telephoto sensor with up to 50x hybrid zoom. For selfies, it has a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.