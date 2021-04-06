Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra receives latest April 2021 security patch
Science

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra receives latest April 2021 security patch

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Apr 06, 2021, 12:25 am
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra receives latest April 2021 security patch

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy Note20 Ultra model in Europe.

While the full changelog is not available as of now, the firmware brings the latest April 2021 Android security patch, which is believed to fix a range of security vulnerabilities in both the Android OS as well as Samsung's One UI skin.

Here are more details.

In this article
Everything to know about the update The phone flaunts a QHD+ display It sports a 108MP main camera It supports 25W fast-charging

Information

Everything to know about the update

The new software for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra carries version number N986BXXS1DUD1. It is currently seeding in Germany via over-the-air (OTA) method and is expected to reach the other markets soon. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >Software update.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a QHD+ display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, a built-in S Pen, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The handset bears a 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support

In India, it is offered in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black color options.

Information

It sports a 108MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/3.0) periscope telephoto sensor with up to 50x hybrid zoom. For selfies, it has a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It supports 25W fast-charging

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is powered by an Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Under the hood, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support and is upgradeable to Android 11-based One UI 3.1.

For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
NewsBytes Briefing: Facebook springs a massive data leak, and more
Latest News
NewsBytes Briefing: Facebook springs a massive data leak, and more
Science
BYJU's acquires Aakash Educational Services for $1 billion
Business
Dassault paid 1M euros to 'middleman' in Rafale deal: Report
India
Delhi COVID-19 vaccination centers to function 24 hours from tomorrow
India
2021 Mahindra XUV500 will debut in India in H2 2021
Auto
Latest Science News
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter touches down on Mars
Science
Hyundai's Genesis sub-brand breaks world record with 3,281 drones
Science
Samsung launches Galaxy F02s and F12 budget smartphones in India
Science
Super Mario Bros. copy from 1986 auctioned for $660,000
Science
Siri won't default to female voice, two new voices added
Science
Trending Topics