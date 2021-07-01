Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra adjudged best smartphone of 2021

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 01:18 pm

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra wins Best Smartphone award at GLOMO 2021

Samsung's current flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, has won the "Best Smartphone" title at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards 2021 held during the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The handset has beaten heavyweights like Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max, OnePlus 9 Pro, and Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra to win the coveted title. Here are more details.

Quote

'S21 Ultra delivers across the board'

The jury said that S21 Ultra is "the best Android smartphone Samsung has ever made with a great range of features, stunning AMOLED display, best-in-class cameras, and more - this phone delivers across the board and is a worthy winner of Best Smartphones in 2021."

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68-rated build quality, stylus support, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,500-nits of peak brightness.

Cameras

It boasts of a 108MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (f/4.9) periscope telephoto snapper, and a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. In terms of videos, it supports up to 8K recording at 24fps. For selfies and video calling, there is a 40MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It is backed by a flagship chipset

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra draws power from an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. The device also offers support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2. GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Pricing and availability

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra costs Rs. 1,05,999 for the 12GB/256GB model and Rs. 1,16,999 for the 16GB/512GB version. It is up for grabs via Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung India's official website, and other leading retailers.