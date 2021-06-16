Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite's prices leaked

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite will debut in India on June 18

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablets in India on June 18. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the prices of both the models. As per the report, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE LTE will start at Rs. 46,999, whereas the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite LTE will cost Rs. 14,999. Here's our roundup.

The Tab S7 FE offers a QHD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite have already been announced in the global markets. They feature a conventional rectangular screen, narrow bezels, and support Dolby Atmos audio. The former bears a 12.4-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and S Pen support, whereas the latter has an 8.7-inch HD+ (1340x800 pixels) LCD display.

They have an 8MP rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sport a single 8MP camera on the back. For selfies and video calling, they have a 5MP and 2MP front-facing snapper, respectively. Both the tablets support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

They run on Android 11

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are powered by a Snapdragon 750G and MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, respectively, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. They boot Android 11. The Tab S7 FE packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support, while the Tab A7 Lite houses a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, A7 Lite: Pricing and availability

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE's LTE version will cost Rs. 46,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 50,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite LTE will be priced at Rs. 14,999 for the solo 3GB/32GB version. The tablets are likely to go on sale starting June 23 via Amazon India, Samsung's online store, and other channels.