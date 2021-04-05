Samsung Tab S7 series gets Mystic Navy color in Korea

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ sport a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels and a metal body. On the rear, they offer a dual camera setup.
The standard model bears a 120Hz, 11-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, while the Plus variant has a 120Hz, 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800x1752 pixels) AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Information
They have an 8MP selfie camera
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ have a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, the duo packs an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Internals
They draw power from a Snapdragon 865+ chipset
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are fueled by a Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The former packs an 8,000mAh battery, while the latter houses a 10,090mAh battery. Both the devices support 45W fast-charging.
The tablets are equipped with quad speakers, an S Pen, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Pocket-pinch
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+: Pricing
In South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7's Mystic Navy color option is priced at KRW 10,49,400 (Rs. 68,300) for the Wi-Fi-only model and KRW 11,49,500 (Rs. 75,000) for the LTE variant.
The Galaxy Tab S7+ costs KRW 12,95,985 (Rs. 84,400), KRW 13,99,920 (Rs. 91,200), and KRW 14,99,300 (Rs. 97,600) for the Wi-Fi-only, LTE, and 5G models, respectively.