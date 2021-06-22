Home / News / Technology News / Samsung starts testing Android 12 OS for Galaxy S21 series
Samsung starts testing Android 12 OS for Galaxy S21 series

Samsung may release Android 12-based One UI 4.0 for Galaxy S21 series in August

Samsung has started working on Android 12 for its flagship Galaxy S21 series, as per tipster Max Weinbach. The line-up includes the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra models. Alongside the OS, Samsung is also expected to roll out its new custom user interface version, called the One UI 4.0. The first developer beta build is expected to be released sometime in August.

Details

Everything we know about Android 12

Google had revealed its latest Android 12 operating system's (OS) first beta version at the I/O 2021 annual developer conference and later released the beta 2 update for select smartphone brands. The stable build is expected to be rolled out in September this year. It features a redesigned 'Material You' UI with custom color palettes, new widgets, fluid animations and a new privacy dashboard.

Design and display

The phones have a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED panel

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S21 and S21+ bear a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen, respectively, whereas the S21 Ultra flaunts a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display. The trio offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Cameras

The S21 Ultra boasts of a 108MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ have a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, they offer a 10MP snapper. The Galaxy S21 Ultra sports quad rear cameras, including a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto shooter, and a 10MP periscope telephoto lens. Up front, it has a 40MP selfie camera.

Internals

They run on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy S21 line-up is powered by an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra pack a 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with 25W fast-charging support. They boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and also support Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.0/5.2 wireless connectivity.

