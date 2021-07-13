Home / News / Technology News / Samsung reveals its automotive image sensor; signs pact with Tesla
Samsung reveals its automotive image sensor; signs pact with Tesla

Samsung's ISOCELL Auto 4AC automotive image sensor unveiled

Eyeing an expansion into the automotive sector, Samsung has unveiled an image sensor for vehicles, called ISOCELL Auto 4AC. The sensor has an optical format of 1/3.7-inch with 1.2 million 3.0-micrometer pixels and shall be used by surround-view monitors and rear-view cameras to offer HD images. It uses CornerPixel technology which aids in blind-spot reduction even in extreme conditions. Here are more details.

Sensors for autonomous driving and in-cabin monitoring being planned

Executive vice president of Samsung's sensor business, Chang Duck-Hyun said, "Starting with the ISOCELL Auto 4AC, we plan to expand our automotive sensor line-up to areas such as camera monitor systems, autonomous driving, and in-cabin monitoring."

The sensor ensures smoother transitions between dark and brighter areas

The ISOCELL Auto 4AC uses a pixel designing technology that embeds two photodiodes in a single pixel area. The photodiodes include a 3.0-micrometer pixel and a 1.0-micrometer pixel for capturing images in low-light and brighter environment, respectively. To ensure smoother transitions between dark and brighter areas, the sensor has a 120db high dynamic range with minimal motion blur.

The sensor is also equipped with flicker mitigation tech

Thanks to flicker mitigation technology, the ISOCELL Auto 4AC can generate more accurate images. According to Samsung, the exposure time of the smaller photodiode can be extended to minimize the flickering of light from road signage, street lamps, as well as traffic lights.

Samsung and Tesla have signed a deal worth $436 million

As per a Korea Economic Daily report, Samsung has inked a pact worth $436 million with a "top US EV maker," which is believed to be Tesla. This deal, coupled with the tech giant's unveiling of its first image sensor for automobiles, has given rise to rumors that Samsung will supply cameras for the Tesla Cybertruck, which was announced back in 2019.

