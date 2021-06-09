Home / News / Science News / Scientists devise novel method for early detection of tropical cyclones
Science

Scientists devise novel method for early detection of tropical cyclones

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 06:29 pm
Scientists devise novel method for early detection of tropical cyclones
The method aims to identify initial traces of pre-cyclonic eddy vortices

A team of scientists has devised a novel method for the early detection of tropical cyclones. The method aims to identify initial traces of pre-cyclonic eddy vortices in the atmospheric column, prior to satellite detection over the ocean surface, and track its Spatio-temporal evolution, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said in a statement.

In this article
Study

The study was conducted on six previous cyclones

A larger time gap between the detection and the impact of the cyclone could help preparation activities. Early detection of tropical cyclones has wide socio-economic implications, the DST said. The scientists conducted the study on four post-monsoon severe cyclones, Phailin (2013), Vardah (2013), Gaja (2018), and Madi (2013), and two pre-monsoon cyclones, Mora (2017) and Aila (2009), that developed over North Indian Ocean.

Further details

The research team members belong to IIT Kharagpur

The research was published in the journal Atmospheric Research recently. The team members involved in the study included Jiya Albert, Bishnupriya Sahoo, and Prasad K Bhaskaran from IIT Kharagpur. They observed that the method could bring about the genesis of prediction with a minimum of four days lead time for cyclones developed during the pre-and post-monsoon seasons.

Science

The study focused on eddies that lead to cyclone formation

Initiation mechanisms of the genesis of tropical cyclones occur at upper atmospheric levels and are also detected at a higher lead time for pre-monsoon cases, unlike the post-monsoon cases. The study made a comprehensive investigation on the behavior of eddies in an atmospheric column for non-developing cases and compared these findings with developing cases of the cyclones.

Information

The study was conducted by DST under the CCP

The technique was found to have the potential for early detection of tropical cyclogenesis in the atmospheric column prior to satellite detection over the ocean surface. The research was conducted with support from the Department of Science and Technology under the Climate Change Programme.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OnePlus Nord CE 5G fully revealed in leaked promo video

Latest News

'Rick and Morty' producer teases 'epic' movie on the cards?

Entertainment

Over 4,000 evacuated from Yaas-hit islands amid high tide warning

India

2021 French Open: Maria Sakkari ousts defending champion Iga Swiatek

Sports

Thirteen Delhi residents booked for flouting COVID-19 norms in Noida

India

OnePlus Nord CE 5G fully revealed in leaked promo video

Science

Latest Science News

OnePlus 8T becomes cheaper; now available at Rs. 39,000

Science

HONOR Band 6 launched in India at Rs. 4,000

Science

NASA's Juno spacecraft snaps first close-ups of Jupiter's largest moon

Science

Mi 11 Lite to arrive in India on June 22

Science

Vivo Y73 tipped to debut in India at Rs. 21,000

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science
Trending Topics