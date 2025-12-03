Scientists may have found a way to actually reverse bone loss

Why this matters:

Most current osteoporosis treatments just slow things down, but this new approach might actually help rebuild bone.

Researchers from the University of Nottingham are also looking at blood-based implants with synthetic peptides to help bones heal naturally.

Plus, they found that a hormone called MBH improved bone density in both male and female mice, hinting at more ways to keep bones healthy in the future.

While it's early days and mostly tested on animals so far, these findings could one day make life better for people dealing with bone loss—especially older adults and women after menopause.