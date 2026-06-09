Scientists race to develop 3 Ebola vaccines amid DRC outbreak

IAVI leads, infection control remains key

The IAVI vaccine is leading the pack, showing protection in monkeys and heading for human trials within nine months.

Moderna's working on an mRNA vaccine (think COVID-19 tech), while Oxford and Serum Institute of India are adapting their COVID-19 platform for Ebola, aiming to start trials soon.

But getting these vaccines tested in remote areas remains tough, so for now, basic infection control is still key to controlling the outbreak.