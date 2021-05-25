Home / News / Science News / Singapore provisionally approves COVID-19 breathalyzer test, results in 60 seconds
Singapore provisionally approves COVID-19 breathalyzer test, results in 60 seconds

Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on May 25, 2021, 11:00 am
Singapore provisionally approves COVID-19 breathalyzer test, results in 60 seconds
Singapore approves rapid and non-invasive COVID-19 breathalyzer test

A spin-off start-up from the National University of Singapore (NUS) called Breathonix appears to have found a new way to check if a person is suffering from COVID-19—all in under 60 seconds. Breathonix has been approved for use alongside the COVID-19 antigen rapid testing by Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA). If successful, Breathonix could pioneer the transition to a reliable and swift testing methodology.

How it works

Changes in Volatile Organic Compounds can indicate COVID-19 infection: Breathonix

Breathonix's system is called the BreFence Go COVID-19 Breath Test System. It works like a breathalyzer test the cops use to curb drunk driving. The test detects Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) present in exhaled breath. Breathonix believes that changes in VOCs can indicate COVID-19 infection. It uses a proprietary algorithm to analyze VOC biomarkers of test specimen, generating results in less than a minute.

Breathalyzer test eliminates human errors, need for medically trained operators

Speaking of advantages, the test is non-invasive, delivers instantaneous results, and the apparatus doesn't need to be manned by medically trained staff. Experts we spoke to highlighted that Breathonix's method eliminates scope for sample contamination and procedural errors that affect the accuracy of swab-based antigen testing. During a 180-patient pilot study in Singapore, Breathonix achieved 93 percent sensitivity and 95 percent specificity in results.

Accuracy of testing method is a function of sensitivity, specificity

Further, the healthcare researchers we got in touch with explained that higher specificity means the test would detect COVID-19 with a smaller chance of false positives caused by other infections. Meanwhile, a high-sensitivity test would detect mild infections better, with a lower likelihood of false negatives. Since result accuracy is a function of both sensitivity and specificity, the method shows promise.

Singapore will use Breathonix test for screening at Tuas Checkpoint

The system uses disposable one-way valve mouthpieces to prevent cross-contamination. Singapore will use the new testing method at the Tuas Checkpoint in the west. People who test positive using Breathonix would undergo a confirmatory swab test as well. A company executive told Reuters that the test would be priced between S$5 and S$20 depending on the number of purchases.

If proven reliable, Breathonix test could revolutionize COVID-19 testing

Indonesia and the Netherlands have already rolled out similar breath tests. Breathonix said it is in talks with numerous local and foreign organizations to use the system amid strong commercial interest. Besides the pilot testing, Breathonix carried out clinical trials in Singapore and Dubai between June 2020 and April 2021. If proven reliable, Breathonix's method could significantly ease the burden on global healthcare facilities.

NewsBytes Briefing: Clubhouse hits million downloads on Android, and more

