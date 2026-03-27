Siri will soon chat with Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude
Apple is about to level up Siri by letting it work with outside AI services like Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude.
Coming with iOS 27, this update will turn your iPhone into more of an AI powerhouse, so you can tap into different AIs right from Siri.
It is a big move as Apple looks to keep pace with other tech giants in the AI race.
Siri will answer questions using AI service that fits best
Soon, you will be able to ask Siri questions that get answered by whichever AI service fits best—all without leaving your phone.
Apple is building new tools under its Apple Intelligence platform to make this happen. Plus, since some of these AIs need subscriptions, Apple could earn a cut when you sign up through your device.
Expect a first look at these features at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.