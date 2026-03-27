Siri will soon chat with Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude

Siri will answer questions using AI service that fits best

Soon, you will be able to ask Siri questions that get answered by whichever AI service fits best—all without leaving your phone.

Apple is building new tools under its Apple Intelligence platform to make this happen. Plus, since some of these AIs need subscriptions, Apple could earn a cut when you sign up through your device.

Expect a first look at these features at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.