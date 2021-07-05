Home / News / Technology News / Verizon's Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 gets One UI 3.1
Technology

Verizon's Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 gets One UI 3.1

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 01:10 am
Verizon's Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 gets One UI 3.1
One UI 3.1 for Verizon's Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 locked to Verizon's network has started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update. The firmware brings the latest One UI 3.1 goodies, an improved Quick Share, and enhances user interaction for the notifications, Quick Panel, settings, and toolbars. It also bumps up the Android security patch level on the device to June 2021. Here are more details.

In this article
Information

A detailed look at the update

The new firmware for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 sports version number ID RP1A.200720.012.T307USQU5CUE7 and will reach all units within a few weeks. However, to manually download it, head to Settings > About Device and click on Software updates.

Design and display

The device has an 8.4-inch screen

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 has a conventional display with prominent bezels. On the rear, there is a single snapper. The device bears an 8.4-inch Full-HD+ (1200x1920 pixels) TFT screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and is available in a single Mocha shade. However, there is no fingerprint scanner on it for the secure authentication of biometric data.

Information

It sports a 5MP selfie snapper

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 sports a single 8MP camera on the rear which can capture Full-HD videos at 30fps. Meanwhile, on the front side, there is a 5MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals

The tab is powered by a 5,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 draws power from an octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device now runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. It also offers support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

