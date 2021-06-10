Home / News / Science News / Sony BRAVIA XR X90J series, with Cognitive Intelligence Processor, launched
Sony BRAVIA XR X90J series, with Cognitive Intelligence Processor, launched

Surbhi Shah
Jun 10, 2021
Sony BRAVIA XR X90J series, with Cognitive Intelligence Processor, launched
Sony BRAVIA XR X90J series launched in India

Sony has launched the BRAVIA XR X90J series of TVs in India. The line-up includes three models: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. Touted as the "world's first cognitive intelligence TVs," the range is equipped with Sony's Cognitive Processor XR, which intelligently optimizes picture quality and sound. The TVs also flaunt a 4K Dolby Vision display and run on Google TV user interface. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The TVs have a 120Hz screen refresh rate

The Sony BRAVIA XR X90J series features a thin body with slim bezels. It is offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes, all having an LED-backlit LCD screen with a 4K Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10 support, and up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The TVs pack 20W stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and DTS Digital Surround sound.

Processor

The Cognitive Processor XR cross-analyzes multiple elements in one second

The Sony BRAVIA XR X90J TVs boast of a Cognitive Processor XR chip, which is designed to work like a human brain. It divides the screen into multiple zones, detects a focal point, cross-analyzes multiple elements in real-time, and enhances the picture quality. The televisions also have a dedicated Netflix Calibrated Mode that has been "specially developed to enjoy Netflix originals," according to Sony.

Features

The TVs have HDMI 2.1 ports

The Sony BRAVIA X90J range runs on Google TV user interface and supports Google Assistant, Alexa, built-in Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 as well as Apple HomeKit. For connectivity, they have HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, a headphone jack, an Ethernet port, dual-band Wi-Fi support and Bluetooth 4.2. The TVs also includes a light sensor that optimizes picture brightness as per room conditions.

Information

Sony BRAVIA XR X90J series: Pricing and availability

The Sony BRAVIA XR-55X90J (55-inch) carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,32,990. It is available for purchase via Sony Center as well as other authorized online and offline sales channels. Pricing details of the 65-inch and 75-inch models are yet to be revealed.

