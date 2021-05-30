Home / News / Science News / Sony investor presentation suggests 'Uncharted 4' may debut on PC
Sony investor presentation suggests 'Uncharted 4' may debut on PC

Chandraveer Mathur
Sony investor presentation suggests 'Uncharted 4' may debut on PC
Sony PlayStation 4 exclusive 'Uncharted 4' may debut on PC

During a presentation at the recently held Investor Relations Day 2021, Sony dropped hints that the popular PlayStation 4 exclusive title Uncharted 4: A Thief's End could be ported to the PC platform. The exciting news comes at a time when Microsoft is also switching strategies and making games available to broader audiences instead of sticking to console exclusives. Here are more details.

Details

'Uncharted 4' seen alongside 'Days Gone' in official presentation slides

Screengrab of Sony's presentation for investors

During a Game and Network Services presentation as a part of its Investor Relations Day this year, Sony listed 2016 PlayStation 4 exclusive Uncharted 4 alongside Days Gone (released for PC this month) under the heading: "More PC releases planned." On the same slide, Sony celebrated the success of Horizon Zero Dawn. The company claimed more than 250% return on investment through March.

Recovering losses

Console-exclusive game titles played crucial role boosting console sales

Until recently, console manufacturers teamed up with game developers to develop exclusive titles. For example, Microsoft owns the Forza Motorsport and the Halo franchises. Similarly, Nintendo has The Legend of Zelda and the evergreen Mario series. In fact, exclusive titles generally drive console sales. This allows manufacturers to subsidize console hardware cost, which is then recouped via accessory sales and game licensing fees.

Paradigm shift

Porting older titles marks a significant change in Sony's strategy

Screengrab from Uncharted 4

In February, Sony confirmed that it will wind down operations for its Japan Studio. This landmark moment signified a focus shift from PlayStation exclusives to mass-market titles. The move appears to mimic Microsoft's general strategy of making games in its repertoire cross-platform. Releasing PC ports of end-of-life console exclusives makes good business sense, because PC gamers happily pay to experience a new franchise.

End of life

Sony could generate more revenue from console-exclusives by porting them

Additionally, Sony probably wants to avoid console-exclusives sales from stagnating just because the consoles (PlayStation 4 in the case of Uncharted 4) have been superseded. Porting such games to PC helps generate additional revenue. However, such moves often leave many gamers feeling cheated for buying consoles for particular exclusive titles when the same is ported to PC just a few years later.

Welcome news?

Official release timeline for 'Uncharted 4: A Thief's End' unknown

A screengrab from Uncharted 4

Nevertheless, Uncharted 4 coming to PC is still welcome news for trigger-happy PC gamers, who had patiently held off on a PlayStation 4 purchase. Sony is yet to publicly announce a release timeline for the game's PC port. Meanwhile, we just hope that the Uncharted 4: A Thief's End PC version doesn't share the teething troubles of Horizon Zero Dawn.

