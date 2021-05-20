Home / News / Science News / Sony Xperia Ace II, with MediaTek Helio P32 processor, unveiled
Sony Xperia Ace II, with MediaTek Helio P32 processor, unveiled

Sony Xperia Ace II, with MediaTek Helio P32 processor, unveiled
Sony Xperia Ace II announced in Japan

Japanese tech giant Sony has announced its entry-level compact smartphone, the Xperia Ace II (Ace 2) in its home country. Priced at JPY 22,000 (roughly Rs. 14,700), the handset comes with a 5.5-inch LCD screen, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery. It also offers an "Easy Home" layout with large characters and icon sizes for easy viewing.

Design and display

The phone is dust and water resistant

The Sony Xperia Ace II features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel, an IP68-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a dual camera unit. The handset bears a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Dimensions-wise, it measures 140x69x8.9mm and weighs 159g.

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The Sony Xperia Ace II is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Android 11

The Sony Xperia Ace II is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage (up to 1TB). Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Sony Xperia Ace II: Pricing and availability

The Sony Xperia Ace II is priced at JPY 22,000 (around Rs. 14,700) for its solo 4GB/64GB model. It comes in the shades of Black, Blue, and White, and will go on sale in Japan starting May 28.

