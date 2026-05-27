Soumya Swaminathan and Manindra Agrawal elected Fellows of Royal Society

Swaminathan joins late father as fellow

The Royal Society fellowship has a legendary history: think Isaac Newton and Einstein were past members.

This honor spotlights scientists making real-world impact in fields like biotech, math, and quantum tech.

The Society's president called their achievements proof of "Their contributions reflect the highest standards of scientific endeavor, Whether advancing our understanding of vaccines or exploring the transformative potential of mathematics and computation, their work exemplifies the enduring value of curiosity, creativity and rigorous inquiry."

For Swaminathan especially, it's extra special: she now joins her late father as a Fellow.