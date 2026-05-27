Soumya Swaminathan and Manindra Agrawal elected Fellows of Royal Society
Big news for Indian science: Soumya Swaminathan and Manindra Agrawal have been elected as Fellows of the Royal Society, one of the world's top science honors.
Swaminathan, current chief scientist at the World Health Organization and current chair of her father's research foundation, and Agrawal, Professor and Director at IIT Kanpur, are among more than 90 international researchers recognized this year for breakthrough work.
Swaminathan joins late father as fellow
The Royal Society fellowship has a legendary history: think Isaac Newton and Einstein were past members.
This honor spotlights scientists making real-world impact in fields like biotech, math, and quantum tech.
The Society's president called their achievements proof of "Their contributions reflect the highest standards of scientific endeavor, Whether advancing our understanding of vaccines or exploring the transformative potential of mathematics and computation, their work exemplifies the enduring value of curiosity, creativity and rigorous inquiry."
For Swaminathan especially, it's extra special: she now joins her late father as a Fellow.