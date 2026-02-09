Sovereign cloud services are booming: What's the trend?

China tops the chart at $47 billion, while North America trails at $16 billion. Governments and critical industries (think energy or telecom) are driving most of this growth as they look for more control over their data.

Big global cloud providers need to adapt to local needs

About 20% of current cloud workloads will move from big global providers to local ones, mostly to support new tech or modernize old systems.

Gartner's Rene Buest says rising geopolitical tensions mean organizations outside the US and China want tech independence and to keep their money local—so big cloud companies need to do more than just follow compliance rules if they want to keep up.