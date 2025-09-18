Space travel speeds up human stem cell aging: Study
Scientists at UC San Diego found that human blood stem cells age faster after spending about a month on the International Space Station.
The research, published this September, used AI-powered tech to watch these cells lose their ability to regenerate while in space.
Stem cells showed more DNA damage and shorter telomeres
The stem cells showed more DNA damage and shorter telomeres—a sign of aging—thanks to microgravity and cosmic radiation.
Some of this damage got better once the cells were back on Earth, but it highlights real risks for astronauts' health during long trips.
Research could lead to new treatments for age-related diseases
This research doesn't just help astronauts—it could teach us more about how aging works and even lead to new treatments for age-related diseases back home.
Scientists are already planning more space studies to find ways to protect our cells, whether we're orbiting Earth or just living our everyday lives.