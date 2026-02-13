SpaceX plans record $150B IPO in mid-2026: Report
SpaceX could go public in mid-2026, targeting a massive $1.5 trillion valuation.
By selling 10% of its shares, the company could raise about $150 billion—easily beating the previous IPO record set by Saudi Aramco in 2019.
SpaceX's stellar growth
SpaceX builds rockets, runs the Starlink internet satellite network, and supplies lunar landers for NASA's Artemis missions.
After merging with xAI this year, SpaceX's value has been estimated at $1.25 trillion—putting it ahead of giants like Berkshire Hathaway and Walmart on the S&P 500.
SpaceX's revenue and future plans
Starlink helped push annual revenue to $15 billion.
The recent xAI merger signals a closer alignment with AI, and Musk has signaled plans to expand AI computing into its space tech and data centers—potentially making it an even bigger player in both space and tech worlds.