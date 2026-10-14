SpaceX Starship upper stage Ship 40 returns to Texas intact
Technology
SpaceX just pulled off a big first: its Starship upper stage, Ship 40, launched into space, splashed down in the Indian Ocean, and made it back to Texas largely intact.
After more than two months at sea (and a pit stop at Christmas Island for checks), Ship 40 is now back at Starbase so engineers can see how it held up.
SpaceX will use Ship 40 data
This isn't just cool; it's huge for making rockets reusable.
The information SpaceX gets from Ship 40 will help shape future missions (like the upcoming Flight 15) and shows it is serious about building sustainable ways to explore space.