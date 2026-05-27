SpaceX streamed 12th Starship splashdown in Indian Ocean via Starlink

SpaceX buoys streamed Starship reentry maneuvers

To make this possible, SpaceX set up special buoys with cameras and Starlink terminals that streamed steady footage of the whole descent—even despite constant wave motion.

Viewers caught all the action: Starship's signature "belly flop" maneuver at re-entry, engine burns to slow down, and a dramatic steam plume as it touched down.

This test marks another step toward future Moon and Mars missions, and shows how tech is making space exploration more accessible than ever.