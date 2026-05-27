SpaceX streamed 12th Starship splashdown in Indian Ocean via Starlink
SpaceX just pulled off its 12th Starship test flight, this time, the uncrewed rocket launched from Texas and made a smooth splashdown in the Indian Ocean.
What really stood out? Thanks to Starlink satellites, people got to watch the landing live, even though it happened way out in one of the world's most remote areas.
SpaceX buoys streamed Starship reentry maneuvers
To make this possible, SpaceX set up special buoys with cameras and Starlink terminals that streamed steady footage of the whole descent—even despite constant wave motion.
Viewers caught all the action: Starship's signature "belly flop" maneuver at re-entry, engine burns to slow down, and a dramatic steam plume as it touched down.
This test marks another step toward future Moon and Mars missions, and shows how tech is making space exploration more accessible than ever.