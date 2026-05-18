SpaceX's Starlink raises US residential monthly plan prices across tiers
Technology
Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, just raised its prices across the US.
The basic Residential plan (100 Mbps) now costs $55 a month (up from $50 a month), the 200 Mbps plan is $85 a month (was $80 a month), and the top-tier Residential Max is now $130 a month instead of $120 a month.
Starlink raises standby and roam prices
Standby Mode (handy for pausing your main service but still getting unlimited low-speed data) doubled in price to $10 a month.
Roam plans also went up: 100GB is now $55 a month (up from $50 a month), and Unlimited jumped to $175 a month from $165 a month.
Starlink says these hikes help it boost network capacity, expand coverage, and keep things running smoothly.