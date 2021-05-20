Home / News / Science News / Spotify launches virtual concert series; Charges $15 for pre-recorded shows
Science

Spotify launches virtual concert series; Charges $15 for pre-recorded shows

Written by
Nachiket Mhatre
Last updated on May 20, 2021, 01:17 pm
Spotify launches virtual concert series; Charges $15 for pre-recorded shows
Spotify kicks off virtual concers for $15 a show

Spotify is experimenting with virtual concerts. The music streaming major has thrown open bookings for five different live concerts from artists such as The Black Keys, Jack Antonoff of Bleachers, Rag'n'Bone Man, Leon Bridges, and girl in red. These "live" concerts however are 40 to 75-minute pre-recorded sessions that can only be viewed at a specific time and won't be available on demand.

In this article
Lose-lose situation

No refunds if you miss scheduled air-time for pre-recorded shows

The tickets cost $15, but at least a free Spotify account is necessary to purchase tickets and view the concerts. However, the tickets come with a few caveats. For starters, they are tied to individual accounts and aren't transferable. Although Spotify allows users in different time zones select appropriate air times for the pre-recorded streams, there are no refunds if you miss the show.

Browser only

Concerts can't be viewed on Spotify app, but through browsers

The Spotify blog post states that the five concerts are scheduled to air through next month, but The Black Keys concert is airing next Thursday on May 27, with others following through on subsequent Thursdays. The initiative seems experimental and the streams won't even be integrated into the Spotify app. Fans will have to use their browsers to view the "live" concerts instead.

Too little, too late

Spotify experiments with virtual concerts as pandemic lockdowns ease

The timing of Spotify's move on the virtual streaming concert market is questionable since most of the West is getting vaccinated and looks ready to resume actual live events soon. The streaming service had allowed artists to list live shows through its app using partners such as Eventbrite in 2017, with a similar scheme floated in 2020 along with streaming concert discovery service Songkick.

Major revenue source

Spotify wants a slice of touring and live events pie

Live concerts and tours are significant revenue sources for even the biggest artists in the music industry, owing to extremely low royalties earned from physical album copies and even more minuscule returns from streaming royalties. To put this into perspective, Spotify claimed to have made $40 million in ticket sales through its Fan First initiative providing early access to show tickets and other perks.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
After 25 years, Microsoft is finally retiring Internet Explorer

Latest News

'Raaz' helmer Vikram Bhatt gives cryptic reaction on Mahesh-Mukesh split

Entertainment

Coronavirus: India records 75,000 deaths in May alone; highest yet

India

India-bound 2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 range of motorbikes revealed

Auto

Manchester City's Ruben Dias crowned FWA Footballer of the Year

Sports

Milkha Singh tests COVID-19 positive, says I'm in 'high spirits'

Sports

Latest Science News

After 25 years, Microsoft is finally retiring Internet Explorer

Science

Infinix Hot 10S goes official in India at Rs. 10,000

Science

Lunar eclipse cannot be linked to Cyclone Yass: Astrophysicist

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Microsoft tries hiding Windows 10X's demise, and more

Science

Xiaomi's next foldable phone tipped to feature an under-display camera

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

How Spotify's Car Thing solves a problem you never had

Science

Spotify and LinkedIn gear up to join the Clubhouse party

Science

Spotify desktop and web apps get improved UI, curation tools

Science

Spotify takes on Tidal with new 'HiFi' lossless audio plan

Science
Trending Topics