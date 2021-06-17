Spotify launches its Clubhouse clone called Greenroom in 135+ countries

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 08:19 pm

While Clubhouse may have started the trend, a host of Big Tech social media companies have created their versions of an audio-based interaction platform. The newest company to hop onto the bandwagon is Spotify. On June 16, the music streaming service launched Spotify Greenroom in 135+ markets including India. Greenroom is touted to be a space where fans can interact with their favorite artists.

Unlocked room

Greenroom based on Spotify's acquisition of Betty Labs' Locker Room

Spotify had acquired Betty Labs in March this year and the latter owned Locker Room, a Clubhouse-style social media platform primarily for sports enthusiasts. As promised during the acquisition, Spotify finally breathed life into Locker Room. We believe that Greenroom's package name (io.bettylabs.disco), the "Green" (probably linked to Spotify's colors), and "Room" (from Locker Room) in Greenroom flaunt the app's roots.

Sporty tendencies

Spotify account not mandatory to sign in to Greenroom

Spotify Greenroom is a standalone application that's free to download on Android and iOS. Reportedly, you wouldn't need a Spotify account to use the app, although you can use it to sign in. XDA-Developers installed the app and observed that the Locker Room influence continues with a slew of sports-related recommendations in the feed despite the user not indicating any interest in sports.

Platform concept

Greenroom allows users to create, join, and record discussion rooms

Greenroom intends to offer interactive features that enable creators to connect with audiences in real-time. Spotify also said, "We'll give professional athletes, writers, musicians, songwriters, podcasters, and other global voices opportunities to host real-time discussions, debates, AMA sessions, and more." As advertised, Greenroom allows you to create and/or join live audio discussion rooms. Conversations can be recorded and saved for distribution as well.

Exclusivity?

Spotify Greenroom doesn't share Clubhouse's yacht-club style exclusivity

It is known that clubhouse capitalized on the exclusivity of its platform that it didn't ditch even when it launched the beta version for Android users, months after the competition had caught up with rival offerings. Spotify is mimicking the open-to-all model that's followed by Twitter's Spaces, Facebook's Live Audio Rooms, and Discord's Stage channels where anyone can sign up without an invite.

Never too late

Slack CEO also expressed interest in developing Clubhouse clone

On one hand, Clubhouse's popularity continues to drop due to the exclusivity that fetched its hype. On the other hand, some companies believe it's never too late to follow a trend. The CEO for Slack, a business communication platform, also expressed interest in developing a Clubhouse clone. Meanwhile, Spotify also announced a creator fund for those interested in creating content using Greenroom.