Spotify is developing AI tools to protect artists' copyrights

Labels are suing AI startups for copyright infringement

This move comes as the big labels are suing AI startups Udio and Suno for allegedly using music without permission.

Universal's Sir Lucian Grainge emphasized that Universal will seek an artist's consent before licensing their work for use in AI.

Spotify is also teaming up with Merlin and Believe, hoping to create new ways for artists to earn while making sure they always get proper credit.