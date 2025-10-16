Next Article
Spotify is developing AI tools to protect artists' copyrights
Spotify is working with Sony, Universal, and Warner to develop AI tools that protect artists' copyrights while still bringing fresh features to the platform.
The streaming giant says artists won't be forced to take part, aiming to keep musicians' rights at the heart of this tech push.
Labels are suing AI startups for copyright infringement
This move comes as the big labels are suing AI startups Udio and Suno for allegedly using music without permission.
Universal's Sir Lucian Grainge emphasized that Universal will seek an artist's consent before licensing their work for use in AI.
Spotify is also teaming up with Merlin and Believe, hoping to create new ways for artists to earn while making sure they always get proper credit.