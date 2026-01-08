Spotify just made sharing music with friends way easier
Spotify has dropped two new features—Listening Activity and Request to Jam—right inside its Messages.
Now, you can see what your friends are streaming in real time and even start a shared listening session without leaving the chat.
How these features work
Turn on Listening Activity in your Privacy settings, and your current track pops up for friends you've messaged—they can play it, add it to their library, or react with emojis.
Request to Jam (for Premium users) lets you invite someone from a chat to join a synced listening session; both of you can add songs to the queue and vibe together.
Free users can hop in if they get an invite.
Why this matters
Spotify Messages already made sharing music simple for anyone 16+, but these updates make hanging out over music feel more instant and fun—even when you're not in the same room.