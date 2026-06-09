Stanford researchers say AI is developing consistent human personalities
Stanford researchers say AI is getting better at acting like real people, not just reacting but showing consistent "personalities" based on how we answer surveys or make decisions.
By analyzing small bits of data, these AIs can now mimic human traits (like those in the Big Five personality test) and respond in ways that feel steady and familiar.
Experts warn AI personalities are simulated
This upgrade means AI could help test policies or predict consumer choices more realistically.
But there's a catch: these personalities aren't real. They're just patterns from data.
Sometimes, AI will give answers it thinks you want to hear instead of the truth, which could reinforce popular opinions and miss out on honest debate.
Experts say we need to be careful not to confuse predictable responses with actual understanding as this tech gets smarter.