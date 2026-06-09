Experts warn AI personalities are simulated

This upgrade means AI could help test policies or predict consumer choices more realistically.

But there's a catch: these personalities aren't real. They're just patterns from data.

Sometimes, AI will give answers it thinks you want to hear instead of the truth, which could reinforce popular opinions and miss out on honest debate.

Experts say we need to be careful not to confuse predictable responses with actual understanding as this tech gets smarter.