Steve Wozniak addresses Grand Valley State University Class of 2026
Technology
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak gave the Class of 2026 at Grand Valley State University a speech to remember.
He told grads, "You all have AI...actual intelligence," earning big cheers and quickly making waves on Instagram.
Social media praises Wozniak's lighthearted take
Clips of his speech went viral, with social media users loving his lighthearted take on tech and human smarts.
Comments praised how he highlighted what makes people unique: one user said, "Human Intelligence includes so much more than what AI will ever be."
In a year full of heated debates about AI, Wozniak's thoughtful words felt like a breath of fresh air.