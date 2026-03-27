'Stop AI' protest targets Claude creator Anthropic

Protest expands to include other tech giants

The protest didn't just focus on Anthropic: it spread to other tech giants like OpenAI and xAI.

Organizers called for companies including Anthropic, OpenAI and xAI to pause AI development.

Michael Trazzi, one of the event's leaders, emphasized how important it is to slow down and make sure these powerful AIs can't spiral out of control.

As he put it, real safeguards are needed before things go too far.