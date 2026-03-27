'Stop AI' protest targets Claude creator Anthropic
Last weekend, about 200 people gathered outside Anthropic's San Francisco office, urging the company to stop developing its AI model, Claude.
The crowd, made up of former tech workers and groups like Pause AI, voiced concerns that rapidly advancing artificial intelligence could become dangerous.
Their message was aimed at CEO Dario Amodei, with many worried that unchecked AI might eventually threaten humanity.
Protest expands to include other tech giants
The protest didn't just focus on Anthropic: it spread to other tech giants like OpenAI and xAI.
Organizers called for companies including Anthropic, OpenAI and xAI to pause AI development.
Michael Trazzi, one of the event's leaders, emphasized how important it is to slow down and make sure these powerful AIs can't spiral out of control.
As he put it, real safeguards are needed before things go too far.