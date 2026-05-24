Study finds A1 blood linked to higher early stroke risk
A study suggests your blood type could matter more than you think, at least when it comes to strokes before age 60.
Researchers looked at data from about 17,000 young stroke patients and found that people with the A1 blood group had a higher chance of early-onset stroke compared to others.
A1 16% higher for early stroke
If you have A1 blood, your risk is about 16% higher for an early stroke, while those with O1 blood actually have a 12% lower risk.
The overall odds are still pretty small, but it's an interesting clue that genetics might play a role in younger strokes.
The increased type A risk was not seen after age 60, though type B was still linked to a modestly higher stroke risk overall.
Most participants were of European background; researchers say more follow-up studies with a more diverse sample could help clarify the significance of the findings.