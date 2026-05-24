Study finds A1 blood linked to higher early stroke risk

A1 16% higher for early stroke

If you have A1 blood, your risk is about 16% higher for an early stroke, while those with O1 blood actually have a 12% lower risk.

The overall odds are still pretty small, but it's an interesting clue that genetics might play a role in younger strokes.

The increased type A risk was not seen after age 60, though type B was still linked to a modestly higher stroke risk overall.

Most participants were of European background; researchers say more follow-up studies with a more diverse sample could help clarify the significance of the findings.