Study finds monitoring apps send personal data to big tech
Technology
A new study says popular workplace monitoring apps, such as Hubstaff, Time Doctor, and Deputy, aren't just tracking your work hours and location.
They're also quietly sending your personal information to big tech companies like Facebook and LinkedIn, often without you really knowing or agreeing.
Apps sent data to 140+ companies
Researchers found these apps passed along names, emails, and device details to over 140 external companies, and some platforms could track workers' precise location.
The team behind the study is calling for stronger rules to protect workers' privacy, warning that without change, the line between your job and personal life could get even blurrier.