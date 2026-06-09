Study links overindulgent parenting to narcissism and psychopathy in adulthood Technology Jun 09, 2026

A new study says growing up with overindulgent parents (think few rules and lots of instant gratification) can be linked to developing darker personality traits like narcissism and psychopathy in adulthood.

Researchers surveyed 720 college students and found that those who remembered lots of praise from their parents tended to have more social confidence and better self-control.