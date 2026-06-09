Study links overindulgent parenting to narcissism and psychopathy in adulthood
A new study says growing up with overindulgent parents (think few rules and lots of instant gratification) can be linked to developing darker personality traits like narcissism and psychopathy in adulthood.
Researchers surveyed 720 college students and found that those who remembered lots of praise from their parents tended to have more social confidence and better self-control.
Remembered indulgence linked to psychopathic traits
The study, looked at six types of remembered parenting, including praise, indulgence, and denying independence.
Turns out, too much indulgence or not enough autonomy was tied to narcissistic antagonism, psychopathic meanness, and psychopathic disinhibition.
The takeaway? Balancing warmth, independence, and limits might help shape healthier personalities as we grow up.