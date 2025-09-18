Study reveals cholesterol metabolism's role in hair loss
A recent study from Kerala University, Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has found that how your body processes cholesterol could be key to understanding—and potentially targeting—irreversible hair loss.
The research shows that when cholesterol metabolism gets off track, it can damage hair follicle stem cells, leading to a tough type of scarring hair loss called primary cicatricial alopecia.
Findings open up new possibilities for targeted treatments
Researchers discovered that blocking cholesterol production or letting certain byproducts build up actually stops hair from growing back and causes those vital stem cells to die off.
Using patient scalp samples and some pretty advanced lab models—including mouse studies and 3D mini-hair follicles—they confirmed their findings.
According to the study's corresponding author, P Sreejith, the findings move us beyond just looking at damaged hair structure, opening up new possibilities for targeted treatments in both dermatology and regenerative medicine.