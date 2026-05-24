Sun emits record 19-day continuous radio signal, scientists report
Technology
The Sun broke its own record by blasting out a continuous radio signal for 19 straight days between August and September 2025, four times longer than anything scientists have seen before.
The discovery, reported on May 24, 2026, gives researchers a rare look into how wild and unpredictable our star can be.
Signal traced to Sun's funnel-shaped structure
Solar Orbiter (a joint ESA and NASA mission) first picked up the signal, with NASA's Parker Solar Probe and other spacecraft confirming it.
Scientists traced the source to a funnel-shaped structure in the Sun's outer atmosphere where electrons meet magnetic fields.
While Earth isn't in danger, understanding these solar outbursts helps protect satellites and astronauts and could make space travel safer for everyone in the future.