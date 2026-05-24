Sundar Pichai unveils agentic Gemini era at Google I/O 2026

Google announces Gemini Spark agent

Google also announced Gemini Spark, a cloud-based AI agent that can help with stuff like scheduling, research, and shopping, across apps like Gmail, Calendar, Uber, and Spotify.

Phone interfaces are shifting away from endless app grids to more personalized systems that know what you need. Companies like Nothing are testing micro-apps that pop up only when needed.

On the hardware side, devices like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra now come with special chips for faster AI processing and better privacy features.