Sundar Pichai unveils agentic Gemini era at Google I/O 2026
At Google I/O 2026, CEO Sundar Pichai introduced the "the agentic Gemini era," where your phone isn't just a tool, it's more like a personal assistant that actually gets things done for you.
Thanks to OpenClaw (an open-source AI platform picked up from OpenAI), these new phones can handle complex tasks with barely any input from you.
Google announces Gemini Spark agent
Google also announced Gemini Spark, a cloud-based AI agent that can help with stuff like scheduling, research, and shopping, across apps like Gmail, Calendar, Uber, and Spotify.
Phone interfaces are shifting away from endless app grids to more personalized systems that know what you need. Companies like Nothing are testing micro-apps that pop up only when needed.
On the hardware side, devices like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra now come with special chips for faster AI processing and better privacy features.