Home / News / Technology News / 'Super Mario Bros.' copy sells for a record-breaking $2 million
Technology

'Super Mario Bros.' copy sells for a record-breaking $2 million

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 02:08 pm
'Super Mario Bros.' copy sells for a record-breaking $2 million
An unopened copy of Super Mario Bros sold for a record-setting $2 million

The record for the world's most expensive videogame copy sold has been broken again, and this time by an unopened copy of Super Mario Bros. According to the collectibles website Rally, the unopened game from 1985 was sold to an anonymous collector for a whopping $2 million. The new record tops a month-old purchase of Super Mario 64 for $1.56 million at auction.

In this article
About Rally

Rally isn't your average collectibles trading platform

Unlike conventional collectibles platforms that buy and resell artifacts, Rally claims it is a "platform for buying and selling equity shares in collectible assets." The platform acquires collectibles from individuals and organizations when they go on sale. The asset is then turned into "a company" via regulatory qualification. Then Rally holds an "initial offering" where collectors can purchase shares in the asset.

Profit

Rally purchased this item for $140,000 in April 2020

Ninety days after the initial offering, shareholders on Rally can trade their shares in the asset. The asset will be sold to a prospective buyer if the shareholders collectively agree to the price. This is exactly what happened with the unopened copy of Super Mario Bros. that sold for $2 million. Rally had purchased this artifact for $140,000 in April 2020.

History

Record for costliest videogame sale has been broken several times

This record-breaking sale was first reported by The New York Times. Notably, The Verge reported that recently, the record for the most expensive videogame sale has been broken numerous times. In July 2020, a copy of Super Mario Bros went under the hammer for $114,000. It was topped by a copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 that sold for $156,000 in November last year.

Highly-valued

Emulators help play most legendary videogames on modern PCs, smartphones

In April this year, another copy of Super Mario Bros. traded hands for $660,000 followed by a copy of The Legend of Zelda that sold for $870,000. It should be noted that thanks to emulators, these legendary titles are now playable on modern computers and handheld devices. The original copies command fantastic prices solely due to their scarcity and condition.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Motorola Edge 20 series teased in India; launch soon

Latest News

Interesting facts about India's Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra

Sports

'Bigg Boss OTT' premiere: Here's all you need to know

Entertainment

MG Gloster's 7-seater Savvy model to be launched tomorrow

Auto

#DealOfTheDay: OnePlus 9 5G is available with Rs. 4,000 off

Technology

'Listen to us': Opposition to Modi before Parliament Session concludes

Politics

Latest Technology News

Motorola Edge 20 series teased in India; launch soon

Technology

Amazon offering $10 credit to customers for their palm print

Technology

Realme releases Android 11 stable update for X7 smartphone

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything about Google's new Tensor chip for Pixel 6

Technology

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition to get Suitcase Orange color

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Nintendo announces 'Mario Party Superstars' at E3 2021

Technology

Sony investor presentation suggests 'Uncharted 4' may debut on PC

Technology

Super Mario Bros. copy from 1986 auctioned for $660,000

Technology

Gaming Bytes News

JioGames will bring popular SEGA Corporation titles to India

Technology

Valve is reportedly working on Switch-like portable gaming hardware

Technology

Streaming platform Netflix may expand into video games

Business

PUBG Mobile will be relaunched in India as Battlegrounds Mobile

Technology

Sony announces partnership with Discord; Integration into PlayStation by 2022

Business
Trending Topics