Luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer exits smartwatch market
What's the story
TAG Heuer, the Swiss luxury watchmaker owned by LVMH, has reportedly discontinued its Connected smartwatch range. The decision was taken over the summer and was first reported by French publication La Lettre. According to the report, TAG Heuer will continue selling its remaining inventory until 2027. However, neither TAG Heuer nor LVMH has confirmed this development yet.
Support concerns
Uncertainty looms over software updates for existing users
The report does not clarify how long the current owners of Connected watches can expect software updates or after-sales service.
This leaves a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the support timeline for those who have already invested in these premium wearables.
TAG Heuer's shift away from smartwatches comes just months after it made a major change in its smartwatch strategy.
Strategy change
TAG Heuer OS was launched in October 2025
In October 2025, TAG Heuer ditched Google's Wear OS for its own TAG Heuer OS.
The Android-based platform was designed to work better with iPhones, as the company had noted that nearly 70% of Connected users paired their watches with Apple devices.
The Connected Calibre E5, launched in the same month, carries Apple's Made for iPhone certification and is still listed on TAG Heuer's website, starting at $1,750. It could be the final model in the series.
Market entry
TAG Heuer entered smartwatch market in 2015
TAG Heuer first entered the smartwatch market in 2015 with the original Connected watch.
The device was inspired by its Carrera Calibre 01 and ran on Android Wear (now knows as Wear OS), priced at $1,500.
This launch came during the early days of this category, just after LG G Watch's debut in 2014 and around the unveiling of the first Apple Watch.