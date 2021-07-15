TECNO launches CAMON 17 series in India at Rs. 13,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 01:46 pm

TECNO CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 Pro smartphones launched in India

TECNO has launched its latest CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 Pro smartphones in India. The line-up starts at Rs. 12,999 and will go on sale starting July 26 via Amazon India. As for the highlights, the handsets come with a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with up to 33W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Have a look at the official promotional video

Design and display

The devices have a Full-HD+ display

TECNO CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a quad camera module. The handsets offer a 6.8-inch display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In some markets, the CAMON 17 is available with a 6.6-inch HD+ display and triple rear cameras.

Information

The Pro model sports a 48MP selfie camera

TECNO CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 Pro are equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP bokeh sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens. For selfies, they have a 16MP and a 48MP front-facing camera, respectively.

Internals

They boot Android 11 OS

TECNO CAMON 17 and 17 Pro are powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 and Helio G95 processor, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The vanilla model offers 18W fast-charging, whereas the Pro version supports 33W fast-charging. They also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Information

TECNO CAMON 17 series: Pricing and availability

The TECNO CAMON 17 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, while the CAMON 17 Pro costs Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB/128GB version. They will be available for purchase via Amazon India from July 26 onwards.