TECNO launches CAMON 17 series in India at Rs. 13,000

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 01:46 pm
TECNO launches CAMON 17 series in India at Rs. 13,000
TECNO CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 Pro smartphones launched in India

TECNO has launched its latest CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 Pro smartphones in India. The line-up starts at Rs. 12,999 and will go on sale starting July 26 via Amazon India. As for the highlights, the handsets come with a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with up to 33W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

The devices have a Full-HD+ display

TECNO CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a quad camera module. The handsets offer a 6.8-inch display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In some markets, the CAMON 17 is available with a 6.6-inch HD+ display and triple rear cameras.

The Pro model sports a 48MP selfie camera

TECNO CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 Pro are equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP bokeh sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens. For selfies, they have a 16MP and a 48MP front-facing camera, respectively.

They boot Android 11 OS

TECNO CAMON 17 and 17 Pro are powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 and Helio G95 processor, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The vanilla model offers 18W fast-charging, whereas the Pro version supports 33W fast-charging. They also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

TECNO CAMON 17 series: Pricing and availability

The TECNO CAMON 17 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, while the CAMON 17 Pro costs Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB/128GB version. They will be available for purchase via Amazon India from July 26 onwards.

