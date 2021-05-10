Home / News / Science News / TECNO CAMON 17 Pro, with 48MP selfie camera, goes official
TECNO CAMON 17 Pro, with 48MP selfie camera, goes official

Surbhi Shah
As an addition to its CAMON series of smartphones, Chinese tech giant TECNO has launched a new CAMON 17 Pro model in Nigeria. Talking about the key highlights, the handset is equipped with a 90Hz display, a 48MP selfie camera, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

The device has a Full-HD+ LCD screen

The TECNO CAMON 17 Pro features a center-aligned punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in California Dream Silver and Malibu Blue color options.

It sports a 64MP main rear camera

The TECNO CAMON 17 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP monochrome shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it boasts of a 48MP front-facing camera.

It offers 25W fast-charging support

The TECNO CAMON 17 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based HiOS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port. It also packs dual stereo speakers.

TECNO CAMON 17 Pro: Pricing and availability

The TECNO CAMON 17 Pro is priced in the Nigerian market at NGN 1,25,000 (roughly Rs. 22,600) for the solo 8GB/256GB model. Details regarding the handset's availability in India are yet to be revealed.

