TECNO CAMON 17 Pro, with 48MP selfie camera, goes official

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 01:43 pm

As an addition to its CAMON series of smartphones, Chinese tech giant TECNO has launched a new CAMON 17 Pro model in Nigeria. Talking about the key highlights, the handset is equipped with a 90Hz display, a 48MP selfie camera, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The device has a Full-HD+ LCD screen

The TECNO CAMON 17 Pro features a center-aligned punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in California Dream Silver and Malibu Blue color options.

It sports a 64MP main rear camera

The TECNO CAMON 17 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP monochrome shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it boasts of a 48MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It offers 25W fast-charging support

The TECNO CAMON 17 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based HiOS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port. It also packs dual stereo speakers.

TECNO CAMON 17 Pro: Pricing and availability

The TECNO CAMON 17 Pro is priced in the Nigerian market at NGN 1,25,000 (roughly Rs. 22,600) for the solo 8GB/256GB model. Details regarding the handset's availability in India are yet to be revealed.