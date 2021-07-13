TECNO CAMON 17 series' India launch set for July 15

TECNO CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 Pro to debut in India on July 15

TECNO is all set to launch its latest CAMON 17 series of smartphones in India on July 15. The line-up includes CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 Pro models. The handsets, which are already available in Nigeria, come with a 90Hz display, a MediaTek Helio chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. The India-specific Pro model will be bundled with a 33W charger. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones have an LCD display

TECNO CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 Pro feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, they have up to four cameras. The former has a 90Hz, 6.6-inch HD+ (720X1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, whereas the latter bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Cameras

The Pro model sports a 48MP selfie camera

TECNO CAMON 17 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and an 'AI camera.' The CAMON 17 Pro offers quad rear cameras, including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP monochrome snapper. For selfies, they have a 16MP and a 48MP front-facing shooter, respectively.

Internals

They run on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

TECNO CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 Pro draw power from a MediaTek Helio G85 and Helio G95 processor, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They boot Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and house a 5,000mAh battery. The vanilla model offers 18W fast-charging, while the Pro variant supports 33W fast-charging.

Information

TECNO CAMON 17 series: Pricing and availability

TECNO will announce the official pricing details of the CAMON 17 series in India on July 15. For reference, in Nigeria, the line-up starts at NGN 74,000 (around Rs. 13,400). The handsets will be available for purchase via Amazon.