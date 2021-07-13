TECNO CAMON 17 series' India launch set for July 15
TECNO is all set to launch its latest CAMON 17 series of smartphones in India on July 15. The line-up includes CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 Pro models. The handsets, which are already available in Nigeria, come with a 90Hz display, a MediaTek Helio chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. The India-specific Pro model will be bundled with a 33W charger. Here's our roundup.
Have a look at the official announcement
The phones have an LCD display
TECNO CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 Pro feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, they have up to four cameras. The former has a 90Hz, 6.6-inch HD+ (720X1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, whereas the latter bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
The Pro model sports a 48MP selfie camera
TECNO CAMON 17 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and an 'AI camera.' The CAMON 17 Pro offers quad rear cameras, including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP monochrome snapper. For selfies, they have a 16MP and a 48MP front-facing shooter, respectively.
They run on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
TECNO CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 Pro draw power from a MediaTek Helio G85 and Helio G95 processor, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They boot Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and house a 5,000mAh battery. The vanilla model offers 18W fast-charging, while the Pro variant supports 33W fast-charging.
TECNO CAMON 17 series: Pricing and availability
TECNO will announce the official pricing details of the CAMON 17 series in India on July 15. For reference, in Nigeria, the line-up starts at NGN 74,000 (around Rs. 13,400). The handsets will be available for purchase via Amazon.