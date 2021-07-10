Home / News / Technology News / TECNO CAMON 17 series teased to debut in India soon
TECNO CAMON 17 series teased to debut in India soon

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 10:23 pm
TECNO CAMON 17 series teased to debut in India soon
TECNO CAMON 17 series will be available via Amazon in India

Smartphone brand TECNO is all set to launch its CAMON 17 series of smartphones in India soon, as confirmed by an official teaser. The company has also created an Amazon microsite for the line-up, confirming its availability through the e-commerce giant. The CAMON 17 series, which debuted in Nigeria in May 2021, includes the vanilla CAMON 17 and 17 Pro models. Here's our roundup.

The duo offers a 90Hz display

Globally, TECNO CAMON 17 comes in three color options
International-spec TECNO CAMON 17 Pro is offered in two colorways

The TECNO CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and up to quad rear cameras. The former sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a fingerprint sensor on the back while the latter gets a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2469 pixels) IPS LCD display with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Both the handsets offer a 90Hz refresh rate.

CAMON 17 Pro flaunts a 48MP front camera

The TECNO CAMON 17 bears a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP bokeh lens, and an AI tertiary camera. Whereas, the 17 Pro has a quad camera module on the back, including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP bokeh camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. They house a 16MP and a 48MP selfie snapper, respectively.

They are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

The TECNO CAMON 17 and 17 Pro are powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 and a Helio G95 chipset, respectively, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The former offers 18W fast-charging while the latter supports 33W fast-charging. The devices offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a headphone jack.

TECNO CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 Pro: Pricing and availability

The India pricing details of the TECNO CAMON 17 and 17 Pro will be announced during the launch later this month. For reference, the line-up starts at NGN 74,000 (roughly Rs. 13,400) in Nigeria. It will be available in India via Amazon.

