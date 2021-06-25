TECNO Phantom X, with dual selfie cameras, goes official
Chinese smartphone maker TECNO has unveiled the Phantom X model as its most premium offering yet. The device flaunts a modern design with curved edges and packs impressive hardware, including a 50MP triple rear camera system with a large 1/1.3-inch main sensor, a Helio G95 processor, a vapor chamber cooling system, and a 4,700mAh battery. Here's our roundup.
It has a 90Hz Super AMOLED display
The TECNO Phantom X features a pill-shaped cut-out, slim top and bottom bezels, curved edges, an in-display fingerprint reader, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the rear, it sports a triple camera module. The device bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in two color options.
The phone boasts of a 48MP dual-lens selfie camera
The TECNO Phantom X packs a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP (f/1.85) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP portrait shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 48MP main snapper and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.
Under the hood, it supports 33W fast-charging
The TECNO Phantom X draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. At the heart, it houses a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and runs on Android 11-based HiOS. The handset also offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM, GPS, and a Type-C port for charging as well as data transfer.
TECNO Phantom X: Pricing and availability
TECNO is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Phantom X. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 25,000 and go on sale starting next month.