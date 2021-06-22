Prior to launch, TECNO PHANTOM X's live images, specifications leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 02:23 pm

TECNO PHANTOM X's key specifications revealed

TECNO is expected to launch a new smartphone, called the PHANTOM X sometime in August this year. In the latest development, live shots of the handset have surfaced online, revealing its design and key specifications. As per the leak, the device will have a curved display, dual selfie cameras, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and a 4,700mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz OLED panel

The TECNO PHANTOM X will feature a capsule-shaped notch, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 163.5x73.8x8.7mm. It will be offered in Monet's Summer Garden and Van Gogh Sky Blue color variants.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The TECNO PHANTOM X will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary lens, an 8MP tertiary shooter, and an unknown fourth sensor. For selfies, there will be a 48MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary snapper.

Internals

It will boot HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The TECNO PHANTOM X will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and pack a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

TECNO PHANTOM X: Pricing and availability

TECNO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the PHANTOM X smartphone at the time of launch, which is expected to take place in August. However, going by the premium design and features, it should cost around Rs. 25,000 in India.