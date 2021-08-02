Home / News / Technology News / TECNO POVA 2, with a 7,000mAh battery, launched in India
Technology

TECNO POVA 2, with a 7,000mAh battery, launched in India

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 01:07 pm
TECNO POVA 2, with a 7,000mAh battery, launched in India
TECNO POVA 2 will be available via Amazon India

TECNO has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the POVA 2, in India. The device starts at Rs. 10,499 and will go on sale from August 5 via Amazon. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a 6.9-inch LCD display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a massive 7,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The TECNO POVA 2 features a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and 480-nits of brightness. It is offered in shades of Polar Silver, Energy Blue, and Dazzle Black.

Information

It is equipped with a 48MP main camera

The TECNO POVA 2 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP 'AI camera.' For selfies, it has an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The TECNO POVA 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

TECNO POVA 2: Pricing and availability

The TECNO POVA 2 costs Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 12,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The prices are inclusive of a Rs. 500 discount coupon. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon India from August 5 onwards.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Infinix SMART 5A launched in India at Rs. 6,500

Latest News

Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV receives over 14,000 bookings in India

Auto

Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' will get 3D release as well

Entertainment

Auto Expo 2022 postponed due to COVID-19

Auto

Mohamed Salah vs Sadio Mane: Decoding the key stats

Sports

2021 MINI Cooper Convertible (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Latest Technology News

Infinix SMART 5A launched in India at Rs. 6,500

Technology

Saturn, Earth to come the closest today: All details here

Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Mi 10T Pro available with benefits worth Rs. 13,500

Technology

Ahead of launch, Realme 8s renders and specifications leaked

Technology

Website impersonating Brave browser caught distributing malware via Google ads

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Micromax IN 2b launched in India at Rs. 8,000

Technology

TECNO POVA 2 to debut in India on August 2

Technology

OnePlus confirms 65W fast-charging support for Nord 2

Technology

TECNO launches CAMON 17 series in India at Rs. 13,000

Technology

TECNO Mobile News

TECNO POVA 2 teased in India; launch imminent

Technology

TECNO CAMON 17 series' India launch set for July 15

Technology

TECNO CAMON 17 series teased to debut in India soon

Technology

TECNO launches SPARK GO 2021 in India at Rs. 7,300

Technology

TECNO SPARK GO 2021's India debut set for July 1

Technology
Trending Topics